WATERVILLE – Richard L. Lewis, 90, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020 at his home. Richard was born in 1929 in Randolph. He is the son of the late Jesse Lewis and Nora Gerry-Lewis.He married the love of his life Minnie E. Hutchinson on Dec. 24, 1951. They were married 60 years at the time of her passing. Together they raised six children.He served the country proudly in the U.S Army where he received the Purple Heart for combat in the Korean War from 1949-1952. His work career was in the poultry business working 35 years for Lipman’s Poultry.Throughout his life he enjoyed walks to Capital Park, drinking ice cold beer, an occasional cigar, scratch tickets and camping with his family. Richard had a love of the Boston Red Sox andwaited 74 years to see them win the World Series in 2004.Richard was predeceased by his wife, Minnie Elizabeth Hutchinson-Lewis; daughters Debra A. Fish and Barbara L. York, stepson Robert Hutchinson; his three brothers Ralph, Joseph, Jesse, and his sister Virginia Lewis.Richard is survived by daughters Nancy A. Perkins and her partner Reginald M. Bilodeau of Augusta, Catherine M. Nguyen and her husband Hien D. Nguyen of Winslow, and stepdaughter Cookie Gallagher of Augusta. Richard had 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.A private ceremony will be held at a later date. Richard will be laid to rest at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mt Vernon Road in Augusta. A heartfelt thank you to Gallant Funeral Home for all your care and help.

