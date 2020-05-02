WATERVILLE – Ansel Albert Grindall, 96, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 29, 2020, following a brief illness while a resident of Lakewood Continuing Care Center. Ansel Grindall was born on August 23, 1923, in Winslow to Harry Stillman Grindall and Myra Anne (Booker) Grindall. Being a proud son of Winslow, he lived there almost his entire life supporting and working for the town he loved. He was the only surviving member of the Class of 1940 of Winslow High School. He was a Boy Scout leader, a member of the School Board of Education, and a volunteer of the Winslow Fire Department for 43 years, eight of which he served and retired as chief. He worked in the buildings and grounds department at Colby College for 40 years, having worked his way up from driving buses and sanding roads to the position of Superintendent of Buildings and Grounds. Because he knew the college so well, he was often lovingly referred to as “Mr. Colby.” Ansel was the first person to be awarded an honorary bachelor’s degree from Colby College conferred at Commencement in 1985, prior to his retirement in August.Ansel joined the Waterville Lodge of Masons in 1944 and was awarded an honorary Thirty-Third Degree on Sept. 26, 1979. Ansel enlisted in the Navy at the onset of World War II and was medically discharged after boot camp due to contracting tuberculosis. He was an avid reader; and at any time, his library would consist of biographies, Biblical history, war stories, and military heroes. A born-again Christian, he was an avid reader of the Bible and an active, faithful charter member of Kennebec Valley Baptist Church in Waterville since 1974. He served as a deacon, an usher, a custodian, and an occasional speaker. He also enjoyed playing the guitar and singing. He enjoyed carving decoys, and his family has been gifted with prized samples for years. Most of all, Ansel was a very devoted husband, father, and “Papa” to his family. He became “Papa the Great” to his greatgrandchildren. He lightened many moments and provided many memorable occasions where he bestowed unconditional love on his family.Ansel was predeceased by first wife of 41 years, Mary Estelle (Lindie) Grindall; his granddaughter, Ellen Lea Grindall; stepdaughter Vonda Bronson (Steven) Porter of New Brunswick; his parents; and his brothers and sisters and spouses, Everard, Willard, Harry, Jr., Faylene, Myra, Evelyn, Mary, and Florence. He is survived by second wife of 33 years, Dorothy (Bronson) Grindall; his son Richard (Kay) Grindall of Oakland, his daughter Kathy Rhodes of Rockland; four grandchildren, Lisa Grindall (Bobby) Dunmon of Galloway, Ohio, Kelly Grindall (Chris) Oaks of Milton, Fla., Rebekah Rhodes (Matt) Hale of Alexandria, Va., Josiah Rhodes of Rockland; and great- grandchildren, Ella and Aiden Dunmon, Juniper and Liam Hale. He is also survived by three stepsons, Brian (Carrie) Bronson of Fairfield, children Eric (Becky) Bronson of Madison (Levi, Sawyer, and Kyle) and Denise (Ryan) Lilly of Hampden (Bronson and Oliver); Bruce (LeeAnn) Bronson of Franklin, N.H., children Scott, Sara, and Seth; Blaine (Tabitha) Bronson of Abbott, Ethan (Ali) Bronson of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Kayla Bronson (Matt) Bowers of Litchfield; many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a special brother-in-law who lived in their home for a time in the early 1950’s, William A. Lindie of Waterville.We are forever grateful to the many faithful, loving caregivers at Lakewood Continuing Care Center who gave their best to Dad all day and night. Their professionalism and communications during these weeks of distancing have been exemplary and appreciated.A graveside service will be held at the Howard Cemetery, Augusta Road, Winslow. A memorial service will be held at Kennebec Valley Baptist Church at a date to be announced later this summer, with Pastor Rev. Dr. Kevin Grant officiating. An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comArrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to distribute Bibles, Dad’s favorite book, around the world. Checks may be made payable to:The Gideons InternationalPO Box 2086Waterville, ME 04903-2086

