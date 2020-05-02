BELFAST – Earl C. Dow, 87, of Searsport and Tall Pines of Belfast, passed away April 20, 2020 in Belfast. He was born in Albion, Maine on May 15, 1932 to Wilbur and Beulah (Haskell) Dow. He served in the U.S Army, then worked as a truck driver for Merrill Transport for many years. He also worked for Dead River and Hannaford.Earl was predeceased by both parents; his wife of 50 years, Virginia Mason Dow and brother Harold Dow. He is survived by his daughter Debbie Gould of Swanville and son David Dow and wife Lisa of Missouri; his brother Norman Dow and wife Merlene of Albion; brothers-in-law, Deane Mason, Gerald Mason and wife Andrea of Albion; sister-in-law Gloria Dow of Wiscasset; grandchildren Scott Gould and wife Holly of New Mexico, Kyle Dow and wife Aubrey of California, Kelsey Grauer and husband John of Kansas, Kameron Dow and wife Dana May of Missouri, Kody Dow of Missouri; six great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Searsport will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared at ripostafh.com.

