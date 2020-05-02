WEST GARDINER – In the early morning of Wednesday, April 29, 2020, Jacqueline “Jackie” Marie Rogers lost a bravely fought battle with ovarian cancer. She spent her final weeks at home surrounded by loved ones, who, together, formed her care team. By her side, as he’d been since they were teens, was her high school sweetheart and devoted husband of nearly 40 years, Kenneth “Dick” Rogers, Jr.On March 26, 1962 Jackie was born in Gardiner to William and Christine MacDonald just moments ahead of her identical twin sister Janet, the last of their eight children. She worshiped at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church where she sang in the choir. A natural talent, she was an avid dancer and performer starring in plays, talent shows, and recitals during her teens and twenties often in lockstep and perfect harmony with Janet. Jackie and Dick married in 1980 and soon welcomed two children, Heather and Christopher. Together, they set about raising their family providing them with wide-ranging opportunities. Jackie loved nothing more than hearing her daughter’s beautiful voice raised in song and being a devoted hockey-mom to son Chris. She was especially proud to see both her children graduate college and pursue careers in the helping professions – Heather an educator and Christopher a Maine State Trooper.A graduate of Gardiner Area High School, Jackie dedicated her career in service to Maine’s legal profession – first at a hometown law firm followed by lengthy tenures at two statewide organizations that represent and regulate attorneys. She joined the staff of the Maine Bar Association in 1984 attaining continued advancement over 20 years culminating in the position of Assistant Executive Director. In 2004 she was named Executive Director of the Maine Board of Overseers of the Bar, a title she held through her final days. Jackie earned the respect and admiration of her peers across the nation and the legal community throughout Maine. For four years, she was a board member of the National Council of Lawyer Disciplinary Boards and, in 2020, was bestowed the John W. Ballou Award – a prestigious honor given to those who demonstrate qualities in keeping with the aims and purposes of the Maine State Bar Association, emphasizing the contributions of non-lawyers.Once her kids were grown, Jackie underwent a renaissance of sorts, becoming a fitness buff – taking up running, kickboxing, and eventually working out with a fabulous group of ladies at All Out Fitness. Jackie genuinely enjoyed the splendor of the Maine outdoors – from summers on Pleasant Pond in her youth to the quiet solace she found “up to camp” with her husband. She was a skilled crafter, a gifted seamstress, an adventurous traveler, and loved to cook for her family – though she never quite made a recipe the same way twice. In 2011, Jackie and Dick welcomed the first of four grandchildren and all bets were off. Kennedy, Andrew, Mason, and Addison stole her heart – each in their own way – beyond all measure. Of all Jackie’s achievements, being Grammy to her children’s children was a role she treasured most, regularly invoking a grandmother’s prerogative to spoil them endlessly. Jackie relished in sharing her hobbies with her grandchildren and delighted that they show early leanings toward her professional inclinations too, frequently holding their version of side-bar with their official “kid meetings” – no adults allowed.Jackie is predeceased by her parents William and Christine MacDonald, and her father-in-law Kenneth Rogers, Sr. and sister-in-law Susan Ladner. She is survived by her loving husband, Dick Rogers (West Gardiner, ME); daughter Heather Daigle and her husband Ben (Durham, ME); son Christopher Rogers and his wife Molly (West Gardiner, ME); grandchildren Kennedy and Mason Daigle, and Andrew and Addison Rogers; siblings Barbara MacDonald (Litchfield, ME), Pam Dorner and her husband Mike (Castle Creek, NY), Peg Setta and her husband David (Lake Wylie, SC) Brenda DeLisle and her husband Christopher (Hollis, ME), Michael MacDonald and his wife Connie (Bow, NH), Judith MacDonald (Gardiner, ME), and Janette Cook, her husband Scott, and their children Bryleigh (Cook) Shaw (Charleston, SC) and Thomas Cook (South Portland, ME); mother-in-law Judith Rogers (South Gardiner, ME); and sister-in-law Anita Lagasse and husband James (South Gardiner, ME); and many beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.A memorial service will be held at a later date when public health concerns have eased and family and friends can safely gather to celebrate a remarkable life that ended too soon.In lieu of flowers,the family invites you to make a donation in Jackie’s memory to:Beacon Hospice of Auburn at amedisys.com/about/foundation

