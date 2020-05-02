WEST GARDINER – Nancy Jean Dodge, 73, went home to the Lord after a long battle with dementia on April 29, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born in Gardiner on June 5, 1946, to James and Phyllis Heath.Nancy graduated from Gardiner High School. She married Ronald Stanley Dodge on Sept. 10, 1966. They moved to West Gardiner, where they built their home in 1970. Over the years she held various jobs, retiring from the Maine Department of Conservation.Nancy was strong because of her faith in Jesus Christ. She grew up going to Sunday school at Highland Avenue Methodist Church and then raised her children and grandchildren at Wayside Chapel in West Gardiner. She was the strength of her family and she loved selflessly. She loved working in her yard and took great pride in her home, cooking for family gatherings and opening her doors to everyone. She worked hard and shared everything she had with all. She loved her family and friends. She was known for her whoopie pies and would stay up late baking and cleaning. She loved her time on Cobbossee Lake and always invited everyone there because she felt so fortunate to have such a beautiful place. You could often find her kayaking and playing in the water with her family and friends. Family meant everything to her. Her love and kindness will be missed by all.She was predeceased by her parents; brother James Heath, sister Betty Stevens; and son Jason Dodge.Nancy is survived by her husband, Ron, of 53 years; her son Ronald Jr. and wife Jenifer and their son Jacob; daughter, Meagan and her partner Ryan and their son Jackson; her daughter, Carrie Cahill and husband Todd and their children Melissa, Luke, Shelby, Carter, Charlie, Kenzie, and Lexi. Also, her sister, Pauli Caron, sisters-in-law Diane Couture and Kelly Heath; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and great friends.The family would like to sincerely thank the wonderful staff at Glenridge Long Term Care Facility for their endless support and compassion.At the request of the family, there will be no visiting hours. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Arrangements are by Staples Funeral and Cremation Service, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website familyfirstfuneralhome.com.Anyone so wishing may make a donation in Nancy’s memory to:Wayside ChapelNeck RoadWest Gardiner, ME 04345

