SKOWHEGAN — Claudia Raessler of Raessler Law will host a free series of online discussions regarding small business re-openings with COVID-19 compliance steps in place, according to a news release from Main Street Skowhegan.
The following discussions will be held from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays:
• May 5 – Opening & Operating within COVID Compliant Guidelines, part 1 – Employee Perspective;
• May 12 – Opening & Operating within COVID Compliant Guidelines, part 2 – Customer Perspective; and
• May 19 – Moving Forward – the Next 90 Days.
To join the Zoom meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/84522105934?pwd=SXU4Q0h4cnp4b2pNWDVCNE9KSHluZz09&status=success.
The meeting ID is 845 2210 5934; the required password is 847928.
For more information, call 712-6435, email [email protected] or visit raesslerlaw.com.
