A Mass, celebrated in Spanish, will be offered at 8 a.m. Sunday, May 3, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on large gatherings, the Mass is not public but will be live streamed on the Diocese of Portland’s Hispanic Ministry Facebook page and the diocesan website portlanddiocese.org, according to a news release from Dave Guthro, communications director, Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.

The celebrant will be Fr. Kevin Upham, parochial vicar at the Portland Peninsula & Island Parishes that include Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Parish, Portland; Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Parish, Portland; St. Christopher Parish, Peaks Island; St. Louis Parish, Portland; St. Peter Parish, Portland.

Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Parish is the home for Hispanic Ministry for the Greater Portland area, serving people from 12 Spanish-speaking countries through a variety of events such as Bible study in Spanish, Mass in Spanish each Sunday, and special retreats.

In addition, Sacred Heart/St. Dominic provides countless community programs, social justice presentations, and workshops for local residents, including Catholic Charities Refugee & Immigration Services. The parish’s food pantry distributes close to 3,000 pounds of food each week.

The Diocese of Portland is offering updates multiple times per day on its Coronavirus Response page at portlanddiocese.org.

Among many other features, the page offers daily headlines concerning updates and opportunities at the diocese and Maine parishes; live-streamed Mass schedules for Maine parishes; ways to participate in Masses on television and radio; a complete list of drive-through confessions at Maine parishes; opportunities at Maine parishes for online and parking lot adoration, conversations with priests, holy hours, Stations of the Cross, the recitation of the rosary, special presentations, and other offerings; prayer and faith resources to assist you in your spiritual growth; food assistance at Maine parishes; and additional assistance available through the state.

