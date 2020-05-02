WATERVILLE– The Maine Film Center is making the most of its unscheduled COVID-19 “intermission” by launching a new website for the Railroad Square Cinema, Maine’s only Sundance Art House Project theatre, according to a news release from Nathan Towne, marketing director of Waterville Creates!.

The new and enhanced website, RailroadSquareCinema.com, features a more mobile-friendly interface for visitors, allows for a greater diversity of content sharing, and for the first time ever includes streaming film recommendations from the Maine Film Center staff.

“All of us at the Maine Film Center are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support during these difficult times that have literally reshaped the way we entertain, educate, and build community,” says Mike Perreault, executive director of the Maine Film Center, according to the release. “While watching at home can in no way rival the experience of the cinema, the new Railroad Square Cinema website will feature a curated selection of titles available for streaming. We hope that by presenting some of the best American independent, international, and classic films available online in this way, our audiences will still be able to enjoy quality films and look eagerly toward the future when we can again project, congregate, discuss, debate, and revel in—to the fullest extent—our passion for cinema.”

For more information visit MaineFilmCenter.org.

