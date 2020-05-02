University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H members who have been selected for the National 4-H Healthy Living Summit 2020 team will offer a free online workshop for teens from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, according to the UMaine Extension based in Orono.

“Don’t Fall Into the Thinking Trap” is designed to educate youth ages 13 to 18 about some common negative thought patterns and how to develop useful coping strategies. Participants can engage in small group learning, determine their own thinking patterns and learn ways to revise unhealthy thinking styles.

This is the third #EmpoweringMEandYou lesson, part of a multi-year project affiliated with the National Youth Summits on Healthy Living. Each lesson is designed by Maine 4-H youth, with staff assistance, to be taught by and for teens in middle school and high school.

To register, visit extension.umaine.edu.

4-H youth development professionals and youth educators from other organizations also are welcome to join.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sara Conant at 781-6099 or [email protected].

