Winthrop High School has announced its top 10 students for the class of 2020. Following class valedictorian and salutatorian, students are listed alphabetically.

Gabrielle Jones Blanco, daughter of Kimberly and Jeffrey Blanco, of Winthrop, is class valedictorian.

Her school activities included tennis, soccer, National Honor Society president, Junior Classical League second vice president, and Yellow Tulip Project. Outside of school she enjoys enjoys sewing her own clothes.

Blanco plans to attend the University of Rhode Island to major in pharmacy.

Ian Dow, son of Charles Dow, of Winthrop, and Erin Dow, of Manchester, is class salutatorian.

His school activities included soccer captain, lacrosse, Student Council president, National Honor Society treasurer, Boys State and Maine High School Quiz Show. Outside of school he has been a youth soccer coach. His main interests are independent film making, hunting and fishing, playing the guitar and mandolin. He also works for Sgt. Travis Mills as a media creator in video and photography.

Dow plans to attend the University of Maine to study mechanical engineering, while also continuing his love of film making with a possible minor in media studies.

Samantha Eileen Allen is the daughter of Jennifer and Todd Allen, of Winthrop. Her school activities included cross country and Nordic skiing captains, basketball, softball, class council president, National Honor Society, Yearbook, Latin Club and Yellow Tulip Project.

She has been a volunteer for Special Olympics and for Cancer Survivor Day at the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Center. She has also volunteered at the Cam-Am International Dog Sled Race in Fort Kent. She also takes senior and family photos. Other interests include photography and art.

Allen plans to attend Rochester Institute of Technology to major in photographic sciences.

Sara E. Condon is the daughter of Heather and Arthur Desjardins, of Winthrop, and Robin and Brian Condon, of Monmouth.

Her school activities included soccer, Nordic skiing, Junior Classical League, Yellow Tulip Project, Class Council class president and Prom Committee. She has been a coach for the YMCA and is or has worked for TJ Maxx, Fielders Choice, Winthrop House of Pizza and Kids Club.

Condon plans to attend Penn State University t study architectural engineering.

Alexis Ann Emery is the daughter of Kimberly and Gary Emery, of Winthrop.

Her activities included basketball, cross country and MVC Champs, Nordic skiing, tennis and MVC Champions, Junior Classical League officer, Class Council president, National Honor Society and Prom Committee. Outside of school she has been a volunteer for Special Olympics. She also loves to travel.

Emery plans to attend the University of New Hampshire to major in biomedical sciences.

Madeline Louise Fenlason is the daughter of Kevin and Dianne Fenlason, of Winthrop.

Her school activities included Student Council representative, National Honor Society secretary, Yearbook, Theatre Production and One Act Play Competition costume designer, and Dirigo Girls State. During her senior year Fenlason traveled to Spruce Mountain High School to participate in its contemporary vocal ensemble.

She has studied various styles of dance for the past 14 years and has been a member of senior dance society at Vicki’s School of Dance and Rising Sun Dance Senior Performance Team. Outside of school she enjoys skiing and art and spending time at camp.

Fenlason plans to attend Dean College to study dance studio management and pedagogy.

Natalie Frost is the daughter of Ryan and Lisa Frost, of Winthrop.

Her school activities included soccer captain, basketball captain, tennis, National Honor Society, Student Council, Junior Classical League first vice president, One Act Competition and Yellow Tulip Project. Outside of school she enjoys realistic drawings, creating sculptures, painting landscapes, sewing clothes, creating designs for sneakers and running.

Frost plans to attend the University of Maine to major in civil engineering.

Nikki MacDonald is the daughter of Andy MacDonald and Nancy Blais, of Winthrop.

Her school activities included soccer captain and lacrosse. She enjoys hiking and playing music.

MacDonald plans to attend the University of Maine at Orono so study animal sciences on the pre-vet track.

Natalie Rogers is the daughter of Cora and William Rogers, of Winthrop.

Her school activities included Drama Club/One Act Competition, Latin Club and Art Club. Outside of school she enjoys writing and painting.

Rogers plans to attend Emerson College to major in creative writing.

Aaliyah Wilson-Falcone is the daughter of Shari Falcone, of Winthrop, and Glenroy Wilson, of Bath.

Her school activities included soccer captain, basketball captain, track and field captain, Latin Club vice president and second vice president, Student Council, National Honors Society vice president, Civil Rights Team and Yellow Tulip Project president and founder.

Outside of school she has been a soccer referee for five years and has coached for a long time. She also has been a member of Central Maine United Soccer for seven years. She also has coached basketball for four years.

Wilson-Falcone plans to attend Saint Joseph’s College to major in medical bio/pre-med.

