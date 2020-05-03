WATERVILLE — The Rev. Craig Riportella urged parishioners Sunday to look to God for strength and stability during the disruptive coronavirus pandemic and practice kindness and compassion instead of divisiveness and disobedience.

It was Centerpoint Community Church’s first drive-in service, held at the church parking lot off West River Road in Waterville. Attendees in their vehicles listened to Riportella via their car radios, while those at home listened via a Facebook livestream.

More than 60 vehicles entered the parking lot before the 10 a.m. service and were directed by a safety team to park in every other space. Those in attendance were asked to remain inside their automobiles.

Riportella, the church’s lead pastor, and his wife, Lisa, greeted parishioners, standing at a safe distance.

The pastor said people miss attending church and being with one another.

“It’s tough,” he said. “This has been hard. I think this will be our sixth Sunday of not having church, which is a long time.”

Lisa Riportella said it has been tough seeing many people sad because of the pandemic, and having the drive-in service was an attempt to help alleviate that sadness.

“We have to be creative in meeting people where they’re at,” she said, “and this is what we’re trying to do.”

Parishioner Roberta Doyle, 52, of Randolph sat in the family pickup truck with her 7-month-old granddaughter, Aria, in her lap, as Doyle’s husband, Steve, helped to direct traffic and park cars. Roberta Doyle said being allowed to have a service from the parking lot gave her hope.

“I just don’t want to live in fear,” she said. “I miss worshipping with my friends. To me, church is a lifestyle. It’s not just going to church on Sunday.”

She said she is a “people person” who was excited to learn the church was planning a drive-in service.

“Community is important,” she said, “and I love just to be around people and celebrate together.”

Associate Pastor Zach Dickey said before the service he was happy church members could be a step closer than they have been.

“It’s going to be awesome,” he said.

Joy Burgess, 78, of Belgrade picked up her longtime friend Donna Procino, 67, of Waterville on Sunday to attend the service. Both have been members of the church for more than 30 years.

“I think it’s wonderful and I missed everybody so much,” Burgess said. “It’s like family, visiting our family again. It’s wonderful that they’re doing this.”

Procino said she was thrilled when she learned about the drive-in service.

“I thought, ‘Wow — great,'” she said.

Parked nearby, Bonnie LaBrie, 55, of Waterville had posters in her vehicle windows that read “Faith Over Fear,” with hearts drawn on them. LaBrie said it meant a lot to her to come to the church parking lot Sunday.

“I miss everyone,” she said, her eyes welling with tears. “God is everything to me. That’s how I get through my days: Faith over fear.”

During his service, Craig Riportella said he knows this has been a difficult time for most people and many have asked what comes next — when they will be able to worship again in the sanctuary.

He said the church’s board is scheduled to meet this week to discuss the issue, and another drive-in service will probably be held next Sunday and be livestreamed for those at home.

He sought to give parishioners words of encouragement in a shaken world, saying they can remain stable when they use their God-given powers. People can become physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually unhealthy when feeling great stress, he said, and some can divert to destructive behavior, such as not eating right.

He said people should ask themselves, “What does the foundation of my life rest upon?” Does a person’s stability rest upon external factors? he asked.

“If you’re not firmly grounded and rooted on a spiritual foundation, you’re going to be shaken,” he said.

Riportella, who is volunteer chaplain with the Waterville Police and Fire department and the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, referred to Psalms, Chapter 61, Verse 2, which offers a prescription for staying stable in shaky times, he said. People may pray, he said, to be led back to the rock that is Christ, a sure foundation.

“Jesus is our rock in the present world and it’s wise to hold onto the rock for dear life,” he said.

None of what is happening in the world is a surprise to God, according to Riportella, who said that, as God’s people, we must remember who the enemy is. It is not our neighbors, the governor or government, he said, but the rules of darkness.

No matter what is happening, now is not a time to bicker, criticize and judge people who have different opinions, according to Riportella. It is not a time to lash out at one another on social media, but to embrace peace and joy.

“Those are the kind of things that you and I need to hold firmly to,” he said.

He added he understands people’s frustrations with some of the restrictions being placed on them. He said he does not necessarily agree with all of the restrictions, but it is important to listen and respect others’ opinions. Being angry and divisive is “what the enemy wants to use to divide and conquer,” he said.

It is important, he said, to respect the government’s laws, and as a pastor, he is going to lead the church biblically and spiritually. There is a time for civil disobedience, but now is not the time for that, he said.

He asked church members to be patient and encourage others during a time when people are hurting, confined and looking for answers.

“Let’s keep calm, have a cool head and be loving, kind, respectful,” he said.

While people may not be able to change the circumstances, they can serve their families and community, according to Riportella.

“When the times are darkest, this is our time to shine the brightest,” he said. “We are anointed for such a time as this to let our light so shine.”

