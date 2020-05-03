HALLOWELL — WhipperSnappers Quilt Studio owner Lynn Irish says she was shocked by how quickly her business was designated as essential after she applied earlier this month.

“I just looked it up online and I filled out the paperwork,” she said. “It took only a day or so and I got an email letter.”

Irish said she received a letter April 13 allowing her business on Water Street to be open because it sells supplies that can be used to make protective face masks.

On Friday, a number of Maine businesses, including golf courses, car dealerships and hair salons, reopened as part of Stage 1 of Gov. Janet Mills’ four-stage plan to reopen the Maine economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In late April, large craft retailer Hobby Lobby was designated an essential business because it also sells fabric and other products used to make face masks.

Since March 31, the Maine Department of Economic & Community Development has received about 2,500 requests from businesses seeking to be designated as essential, and more than 1,600 of those requests have been approved, according to state data.

Irish said her business has been busy, especially now that taking and fulfilling orders takes more time. She said most customers these days use social media or email to place orders. Irish must then respond to each order and gather the requested items, which she then brings to the curbside. Irish said she has shortened her businesses hours to keep on top of the orders, which have been heavy on requests for fabric in solid colors.

“I’m very busy, except I’m not very busy making money,” Irish said last week, describing her income as “slashed.”

“I’ve been right-out-straight busy all morning, but at other times (the number of orders) wouldn’t make me straight-out busy.”

Irish said obtaining merchandise has become more difficult because of shortages of once-easy-to-find items — such as sewing machine oil — that are now difficult to locate because people are pulling out their machines for the first time in years.

Other items, including elastic and black or white thread, have also been hard to find.

Irish has also been sewing masks and is identified as a drop-off point for home sewers to bring masks for the Sewing Masks for Maine group.

While these have been challenging times financially for Irish and many other business owners, she said she expects to keep her business going and is grateful to her landlord, who has been understanding about rent money that rrives a bit late.

In Gardiner, quilt shop Sew & Sews has been closed to the public while owner Sherry Truppa fills orders for masks. She said she is not planning to open her shop at 203 Water St. until summer, adding that because she owns everything at her shop and is its only employee, she is not “destitute” and can remain closed for while longer.

“I don’t have any real significant overhead,” she said.

Truppa said her business has provided more than 1,200 face masks, including hundreds ordered by the Augusta Fire Department and others she has sent as far as Florida.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: