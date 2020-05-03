Shortly after Sen. Susan Collins voted to acquit President Trump of the articles of his impeachment, she said that she hoped the president had learned his lesson.
In the handful of months since Collins’ vote to acquit, we have learned that President Trump ignored multiple warnings from medical and health organizations about the threat of COVID-19 infection to the United States, lied repeatedly to the country about COVID-19 infection rates, and refused to accept any responsibility for his actions that contributed to the ensuing epidemic — an epidemic that has cost over 50,000 American lives to date. Beyond this, we are seeing unprecedented unemployment, a stock market plunge, widespread food insecurity, and a significant threat of upcoming recession.
Most recently, President Trump has promoted random unproven cures from chloroquine to injections of disinfectants and radiating intense light into the human body. When called to explain these latter cures, President Trump said he was merely being sarcastic about them, even as survivors mourn the deaths of those who could not be saved by any cure, whether sarcastic or not.
This all makes me wonder if Sen. Collins might have yet learned her lesson.
Mark Nordberg
Litchfield
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Health care
Maine reopening with ‘bare minimum’ testing strategy
-
Business
Are hair salons low-risk? Maine says yes; other states disagree
-
Letters to the Editor
Don’t look to White House for answers
-
Letters to the Editor
Ideology winning over science, truth
-
Letters to the Editor
The big lie with ranked choice
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.