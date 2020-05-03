For the last 25 years, I’ve been a heavy diesel mechanic. I’ve lived in Maine all of my life, minus the time I spent in the Army. When I came back, I continued to work as a heavy diesel mechanic at a shop in Fairfield. There we did a lot of work for line companies like Central Maine Power and the contractors that are brought in during storms.

Over the years, I’ve had the chance to talk with many of the line crews as we worked on their trucks. The one thing that every single one of them said is that Maine’s infrastructure is the most neglected and poorly constructed that they’d ever seen in their careers.

Now, these are people who go where the work is needed, so they’ve seen it all. They literally have worked all over the country, so I trust that they know what they’re talking about.

I think CMP has lost its way, and since selling out to a larger foreign-owned company, they really don’t care about us Mainers anymore.

Their controversial corridor project will not benefit us in any way, and will just simply harm the environment. It does not need to happen, especially since they cannot maintain what they already have, and they definitely won’t be able to maintain this.

This needs to end with the citizens’ vote. I know we’ll win this one.

Jason Courtemanch

Athens

