The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday reported 33 new cases of the novel coronavirus and one death, raising the statewide totals to 1,185 confirmed cases and 57 deaths.

Subtracting the numbers of patients who have recovered – 706 – and died, there were 422 active cases on Sunday, an increase of 15 active cases over the past day.

The deceased person was a man in his 90s from Cumberland County.

Sunday’s totals come as Mainers debate how best – and especially how fast – to reopen the state’s economy and state Republican leaders are demanding the removal of Gov. Janet Mills’ emergency powers.

Select businesses around Maine reopened on Friday, provided they met state guidelines for safety. Hair salons, pet groomers, auto dealerships and others were swarmed with demand. Some businesses had schedules booked weeks out.

Despite easing restrictions in some areas, Gov. Mills announced this past week that Mainers would be required to wear masks or cloth face coverings in public areas where social distancing is difficult, such as the grocery store. The executive order took effect Friday.

Simultaneous economic and public health concerns have led Mills to defend her handling of the crisis from both sides. She’s trying to address worries that businesses are reopening as Mainers with COVID-19 are still dying, but also that the economy isn’t starting up fast enough to save livelihoods.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said Maine can double or triple its testing capacity in the coming weeks, but other public health officials contend that would only get Maine testing to the bare minimum rate needed to detect most new infections.

This past week, Sunday River Brewing Co. owner Rick Savage announced he would defy Mills’s public health orders by opening for dine-in customers, which he did on Friday. Later that same day, state officials entered the Bethel restaurant and seized Savage’s health license, also invalidating his liquor license and forcing him to capitulate.

On Saturday in Augusta, more business owners protested the reopening plan, which they contend isn’t fast enough. Later that evening, Republican leadership released a statement calling for the lawmakers to revoke Mills’s emergency powers and reopen the state’s economy.

The political fallout occurs as Maine makes gains on the virus. A Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram analysis of infection data this past week suggested that social-distancing measures are working to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Maine has among the lowest infection rates in the country, and is in the lower tier of deaths per 100,000 people.

As of Friday, there were 83.9 cases per 100,000 people in Maine, 138.3 in Vermont and 323.7 around the United States. New York state has the highest infection rate: 1,530.6 cases per 100,000 people.

Still, Maine is working with smaller numbers compared to more populous states, and so small fluctuations can have an outsize effect. And experts warn that, despite the progress the state has made, any undue relaxing of safety measures could let the virus come back.

Even as the overall outbreak appeared to be leveling off, certain communities in Maine were at higher risk. Long-term care facilities have seen a spate of outbreaks and deaths in recent weeks. Former residents at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough, where 11 veterans and one spouse of a veteran have died, account for over one-fifth of Maine’s deaths attributed to COVID-19.

This past week, the Tyson Foods poultry processing plant in Portland reported that eight workers had tested positive for COVID-19. All 400 employees now are receiving tests. The company has idled production for three days (Saturday, Sunday, Monday) as testing and safety measures take effect.

County by county on Sunday, there were 56 cases in Androscoggin County, five in Aroostook, 549 in Cumberland, 29 in Franklin, 10 in Hancock, 105 in Kennebec, 16 in Knox, 13 in Lincoln, 15 in Oxford, 84 in Penobscot, one in Piscataquis, 19 in Sagadahoc, 17 in Somerset, 49 in Waldo, two in Washington and 215 in York. Of Sunday’s 33 new confirmed cases, 22 were came from Cumberland County.

Public health officials have repeatedly cautioned that case numbers are likely being undercounted because of limited testing supplies. All Mainers should take precautions as though the virus is already in their surroundings, regardless of confirmed numbers, they say.

By age as of Sunday, only 2.2 percent of patients with COVID-19 in Maine were under 20, while 10.8 percent were in their 20s, 10.7 percent were in their 30s, 14.6 percent were in their 40s, 19.3 percent were in their 50s, 16.9 percent were in their 60s, 13.2 percent were in their 70s, and 12.3 percent were 80 or older.

Women continued to be infected at a higher rate than men, making up 53.8 percent of confirmed cases.

Staff Writer Rob Wolfe contributed to this report.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: