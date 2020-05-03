I know we are in a pandemic and social distancing plays a big part in helping to defeat this terrifying virus. My thought on maybe doing my share is to wear my mask outside, wash my hands, etc. I wear my mask at all times when I have to go shopping or other important errands. But I still see a lot of people doing their chores or shopping without any mask.
I know we can’t force anyone to wear one, but like we see in the hot weather, when stores put signs in the windows or on the entry door that say,”No shoes, no shirt, no service,” we can probably open more stores if store owners refuse to let anyone enter a store without a face mask.
I know it’s hard to get a face mask for some people, but even a handkerchief is better then nothing at all. There is no reason for not having some kind of face mask, so let’s make it “No mask, no service.”
P.S., I am not related to the George Smith who writes for this paper.
George F. Smith
Augusta
