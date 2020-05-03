WINSLOW – Diane Fawcett-Ohlson passed away in the early morning hours of Monday April 27, 2020 at her home in Winslow, after a courageous battle with cancer. Diane was born on Nov. 12, 1948 in Buffalo, N.Y., the daughter of Deloris (nee Younglove) and Hugh Bartlemus. She is survived by her loving husband, Mark Ohlson; children, Elaine Fawcett, John Fawcett (Pam), Laryssa Hiller (Scott), Nicole Swain; grandchildren, Molly, Emily, Mike, Brandi, Tyler, Roscoe, Oak; and great-grandson, Marco. She was predeceased by her parents; her sisters, Lindsey and Elaine; and her beloved cats, L.T., Midnight, and Sammi.Diane’s life always involved helping others wherever she lived and worked. Family building started in Connecticut, Florida, and Vermont. Political action as a democrat started in central Massachusetts and continued with a move to Fairview, Ore., returning east to Amherst, N.H., and in her final home in Maine.She organized students, faculty and staff while at Worcester Polytechnic Institute into an extended family. In Oregon, she was active in the Watershed Council and volunteered with the local police department. In New Hampshire she became involved in health and fitness and took leadership in local chapters of TOPS – continuing this work in Maine. The people she touched became part of her life. Her need to bring love and support to her family through large gatherings and holidays extended to neighbors, coworkers, and friends as she nurtured those in her vicinity with the same importance and care. Diane loved to cook and often could be found dancing in her kitchen, singing to Barbara Streisand, Adele, or Michael Buble’. She loved her plants and her garden (especially her lilacs) and was an avid photographer. Her beautiful photographs traced the path of her life and travels from central Massachusetts, to the Oregon coast, across Europe and Asia, to the woods of New Hampshire, and the coast of Maine.Diane’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of New England Cancer Specialists in Scarborough, and at Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, as well as Northern Light Home Care and Hospice of Waterville for their dedication and care.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Snell Foundation for support of cancer patients at New England Cancer Specialists in Scarborough, in Diane’s memory. Snell Foundation P.O. Box 6304Scarborough, ME 04070https://www.snellfoundationmaine.org/

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous