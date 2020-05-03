PITTSTON – Eleanor Doris Tibbetts, 94, of Pittston, died Thursday May 1, 2020 at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta. She was born in Gardiner on May 5, 1925, the daughter of Harold and Eleanor (Lyons) Shaw and was raised by her grandparents. Eleanor attended Richmond and Gardiner schools and got her diploma in 1984. She was employed at the Gardiner Shoe until she married her husband, Maurice, and then became a secretary at their business, Tibbetts Trucking.Eleanor was an avid harmonica player often waking other residence in the early hours of the morning at Hillside Terrace. She also enjoyed planting and tending her flower gardens in the early spring, putting puzzles together, crocheting, sewing the patches on the grandchildren’s scouts uniforms, going to the local bread store to buy feed so she could feed her beloved birds, especially cardinals .She was a member of T.O.P.S. in Alna, lifetime member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and was a Sunday school teacher and member of the Pittston Congregational Church. Her favorite movies were anything containing John Wayne and Shirley Temple.She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Maurice Tibbetts of whom she was married to for 45 years; daughter, Sandra Sansouci; brother, Joe Shaw, sister, Kathleen Plummer; grandson Mark Tibbetts; great-grandson, John Gagnon; and great-granddaughter, Ashlie Grant. Eleanor is survived by her children, Becky Berlew and husband Chris, of Pittston, Maureen Dortman, of Roanoke, Texas, Mary Jane McLoon, of Walpole, and Harold Tibbetts and wife Linda, of Chelsea; 16 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildrenl and niece and cousins. The family would like to thank all the staff and facilities that took part in her care given over the years and a special thanks to Hannah of the Maine Veterans Home and Sue K. of MaineGeneral Hospice for the extra special care given to Eleanor in her last days. All services will be private, and burial will take place in the Litchfield Plains Cemetery. A formal memorial service will be held at a later date this summer. Arrangements are by Staples Funeral and Cremation Service, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website familyfirstfuneralhome.com

