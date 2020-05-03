SKOWHEGAN – Heather Lynn Johnston, 36, of Skowhegan, passed away on Feb. 7, 2020. Heather was born in Rockville, Conn. to Gary and Sally Johnston.Heather graduated from Skowhegan Area High School in 2003. Heather worked as a shift leader for Taco Bell in Skowhegan and as a deli and bakery clerk at Waterville Walmart. She also worked as a waitress at the Irving 201 Truck Stop.Heather was predeceased by her father, Gary Johnston; grandmother, Faith Topich of Athens; her great-grandmother, Caroline Zizka of Canaan; and her grandfather, Hermon Topich.She leaves behind her mother, Sally Johnston; and a brother, Steven Topich, both of Skowhegan. Heather leaves behind her aunts, Janet Raistrick of Canaan, Karen Bisson of Benton, and Colleen Cyr of Embden and an uncle, Michael Topich of Benton. Heather also leaves behind an aunt and uncle, Gloria and Gary Lavallee of Uncasville, Conn., Kim and Dwayne Johnston of Oakdale, Conn. and several other aunts and uncles, nieces and nephew.She leaves behind a couple of dear friends, Angel Dumont, Jayne and Patrick Miner, Mike and Paula Robinson, plus many special friends at the dialysis clinic.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous