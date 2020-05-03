Sen. Susan Collins has a new TV ad suggesting she single-handedly wrote the Payroll Protection Program bill. Well, it turns out that large profitable companies and colleges with large endowments received the money and many truly deserving small companies were left cold when the money ran out early.

She wrote it, and it turned out to be a poor job regardless of intentions. With 30 years in the Senate, one would expect better.

James Betts

Winthrop

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »