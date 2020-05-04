The number of COVID-19 cases is reaching a plateau and will soon start declining, thanks in large part to people’s efforts at staying home and social distancing. It’s good that we bought the scientists and health care professionals some extra time to work on medications and vaccines, to learn more about the virus and our potential for recovery and immunity from it, and to make sure that the resources of our hospitals are not getting overloaded.

We are also starting to see widespread protests against the stay-at-home measures. Part of what unites us as Americans is our independent spirit, and our right to protest is part of this. But we shouldn’t adopt a choose-your-own-reality policy about issues that are anchored by scientific proof.

It is dangerous to treat this disease as a political conspiracy designed to take away our rights. The measures put in place by elected officials are there to prevent people from dying needlessly; they are not being put in place to limit freedom. In states where they have been slow to enact social distancing guidelines, we are seeing a rise in cases. Please respect our united efforts to protect each other, especially our elders, who are most susceptible to this disease.

Some are being hit harder by this than others. If you are a wage earner who is out of work and struggling to put food on the table, there are food banks that can help. There is also expanded unemployment compensation available, even if it seems hard to apply. If you don’t qualify for unemployment, look into disaster loans.

If none of that is working for you and you are hungry or feel desperate, message me through Facebook at Adam Turner for the Maine House of Representatives, and I will be happy to help.

Adam Turner

Augusta

