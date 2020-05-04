YORK — Maine’s flagship public university is looking for forest landowners to work with on a tick surveillance project.
The Maine Forest Tick Survey wants volunteers who own 10 to 1,000 acres of wooded land in nine of the state’s 16 counties. The counties are in the southern and coastal parts of the state, including Androscoggin, Cumberland, Hancock, Knox, Kennebec, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Waldo, and York counties, which are home to the state’s largest populations of residents.
UMaine said citizen scientists will collect ticks for identification and testing for pathogens. The sampling is expected to begin in July, which is when black-legged tick nymphs are active. Ticks at that life stage are responsible for most infections of humans.
Ticks can infect humans with diseases such as Lyme disease, which has been on a steady rise in Maine over the years.
UMaine has placed information about how to volunteer online.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
McIlroy, Johnson headline charity match for COVID-19 relief
-
Local & State
Got ticks? UMaine wants landowners to collect them for testing
-
Business
Carnival Cruise Line plans to resume sailing Aug. 1
-
Sports
If MLB season gets under way, 65 players will make at least $100,000 per game
-
Sports
NFL moving London, Mexico City games back to U.S. stadiums
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.