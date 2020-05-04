The Maine Grain Alliance in Skowhegan has established an Emergency Relief Fund to support grain-based business owners with unexpected expenses related to COVID-19. These may include payroll expenses, acquiring supplies (including PPE), online sales transition, curbside pickup or delivery, and more.
The application deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, May 11. For details, visit kneadingconference.com.
For more information, call 272-6844, email [email protected] or visit mainegrainalliance.org.
