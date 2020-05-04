Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce in Waterville is partnering with chambers/associations around the state to gather chamber business leaders’ insights and feedback with regards to Maine’s 4 Stage Re-opening Plan for Maine’s Economy.

This survey is 16 questions and should take 8-15 minutes. Time is of the essence; please submit it no later than Wednesday, May 6, according to a news release from Kimberly N. Lindlof, president and CEO of the chamber, and executive director of the Central Maine Growth Council.

In order to take the survey, it’s important to familiarize yourself with the plan. It’s a tiered re-opening with specific businesses in different stages. All dates for stage openings will rely on the health data (the spread of the virus) and are subject to change. Please read the full plan at maine.gov before taking the survey.

Note: Some aspects of the plan that was presented left out key information, so know that alterations to the plan are already underway. The state is trying to be as responsive as possible in making a plan that works for the most Mainers also while keeping everyone, and our health care system, safe from the effects of Covid-19.

This survey will be used to determine recommended areas of improvement for the plan so all business leader’s feedback is essential. Feel free to share with other business owners. Keep in mind with all answers/suggestions, that health and safety are the primary concern and will remain so. However, a response can go a long way in identifying ways that to maintain proper health levels, while also finding solutions that keeps Maine’s economy working. Constructive comments will be key in understanding how this situation affects each business, its employees and its valued customers.

To take the survey, visit survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07eh2djyeuk9mp2f3t/start.

