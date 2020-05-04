I would love to believe the president’s happy talk about how quickly the economy will bounce back after states reopen. It is confusing to hear his experts expressing divergent opinions. One says it will be wonderful because of the stimulus money. Another says unemployment will continue to be worse than any time since the Great Depression.

Given the president’s past challenges with the truth, it would be easier to trust his happy talk if it were backed up by a real analysis of the problem. It is possible to identify which parts of the economy were most impacted. I’m sure most of us know who got hit and why. Further analysis could tell us how these hits have rippled out to other segments of the economy.

Real experts could use this analysis to identify the actions necessary at federal, state and local levels to make sure recovery is not stalled by unanticipated roadblocks. For example, of businesses that closed because of the shutdown, how many are closed for good? And how will these closing effect other businesses? Simply passing out loans to any business will not address this problem and will waste money. Unfortunately, the president is unlikely to trust the experts because he knows more than they do! So, we’ll get happy talk and blame on everyone but Trump.

We can all do something. We can ask our congressional delegation to insist on a plan. We can also tell the president we will not accept happy talk with no more basis than his earlier assurances that the COIV-19 virus would be gone by April 1!

I guess I’m one of those who didn’t understand that he was kidding like that one about disinfectants.

Dean Crocker

Manchester

Send questions/comments to the editors.