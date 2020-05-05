A heat lamp has been determined to be the cause of a fire that destroyed a barn and burned nearly an acre of land in Sidney on Monday afternoon.

Sidney Fire Chief Richard Jandreau said that the department responded to the call at 3:37 p.m. at 2221 West River Road. All animals, including goats and chickens, were accounted for and taken out of the barn, and no injuries were reported.

Jandreau said that he only knew the property owner’s last name, Smith, and that she has had the property for less than six months.

Assisting the Sidney Fire Department were firefighters from Oakland, Belgrade, Rome, Smithfield and Augusta Fire departments as well as the fire marshals office and Maine Forestry Service.

Jandreau said that the barn was destroyed in the fire and about three-quarters of an acre of land were burned by the blaze. Crews were at the scene for about an hour and a half as they worked to put out the fire and prevent it from spreading farther because of wind gusts.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: