AUGUSTA — The Knights of Columbus Abenaki Council 334 will provide free community takeout meals from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 6. No contact pickup will be held at the American Legion Post 205, 396 Eastern Ave., according to a news release from Joe Morelli of the council.

To place an order, call 458-8537. A pasta dinner is on the menu.

Remember and check in on your neighbors, friends, relatives and shut-ins when you placing your order, so you can pick-up and deliver orders.

Walk-ins are welcome between 4 and 6 p.m.

