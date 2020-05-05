AUGUSTA — The Knights of Columbus Abenaki Council 334 will provide free community takeout meals from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 6. No contact pickup will be held at the American Legion Post 205, 396 Eastern Ave., according to a news release from Joe Morelli of the council.
To place an order, call 458-8537. A pasta dinner is on the menu.
Remember and check in on your neighbors, friends, relatives and shut-ins when you placing your order, so you can pick-up and deliver orders.
Walk-ins are welcome between 4 and 6 p.m.
