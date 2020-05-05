Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday she is pushing back the deadline for estimated 2nd quarter state income tax payments from June 15 to July 15.

The move puts Maine in line with a federal Internal Revenue Service postponement of estimated tax payments done largely to help businesses hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The change follows an earlier delay to a state income tax filing deadline, which is now set for July 15 instead of April 15, also in keeping with new federal policy.

“This pandemic has caused significant financial hardship for so many and I hope that, by extending the deadline for certain tax payments as we also did earlier this year for the state income tax, we can provide some needed relief and keep more money in the pockets of Maine people,” Mills said in a prepared statement.

The change will also delay any late payment interest or penalties that would have been charged to taxpayers had the deadline not been changed.

The extended payment due date includes second quarter estimated payments, originally due June 15, for the following Maine tax types: individual income tax, corporate income tax, franchise tax, and fiduciary income tax for estates and trusts.

The extended payment due date also includes any estimated or final payments, originally due April 16 through June 15, for fiscal-year filers for the taxes listed above. For qualifying taxpayers, any related penalties and interest will be abated for the period of April 16 through July 15.

