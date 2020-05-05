SOUTH CHINA – Alton R. Cote, 85, died Friday, May 1, 2020 following a long illness. He was born in Augusta on July 6, 1934, a son of the late Alcide J. and Emily C. (Nadeau) Cote.He was a graduate of Cony High School and was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church.Mr. Cote served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. Following his service, he worked for many years at the Hallowell Shoe Company, followed by the Kennebec Journal for over 20 years.Mr. Cote was a member of the American Legion and the Abnaki Council #334 Knights of Columbus where he served as Grand Knight and District Deputy and Abnaki Assembly #346 4th Degree Knights.He was predeceased by his first wife, Raymonde A. (Albert) Cote; his brother, Carlton A. Cote and his three sisters, Carmeline Laverdiere, Geneva Tobin and Rose Cote.Mr. Cote is survived by his wife, Marlene J. (Loisel) Cote of South China; four sons, Mark Cote and his wife Diane of Brandon, Fla., Kevin Cote and his wife Beverly of Granbury, Texas, Jon Cote and his wife Karen of Springfield, Ga. and Michael Cote and his fiancee Amber Murphy of Clifton and his daughter, Linda Gosselin and her husband Philip of Tampa, Fla.; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.The family would like to thank Community Health and Counciling/New Hope Hospice in Bangor for the care and compassion they showed to Alton and the family during his illness. There will be no public visiting hours. Due to social distancing requirements, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Burial with military honors will be in Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later time.Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME.Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.The family requests that donations in Alton’s memory be made to either:Community Health andCounciling/New Hope Hospice42 Cedar St.Bangor, ME 04401 orAlzheimer’s AssociationMaine Chapter383 US Route One, Suite 2CScarborough, ME 04074

