STETSON – Lorraine D. Arsenault, 71, passed away at her son’s home in Stetson, Maine, Friday evening, May 1, 2020 surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Lorraine was born on May 13, 1948 in Madison to Jerome and Esther (Abbott) Adams. She graduated from Madison Memorial High School in 1966. After high school she married David Arsenault on Nov. 19, 1966, and they made their home in Madison where they raised their two children Lisa and James.Lorraine and David were “snowbirds”, living in Florida, during the winter months for many years and living back in Madison in the summer and fall. She and David moved to Zephyrhills, Fla., permanently, in September of 2017. Lorraine was gentle and sweet and loved spending time with her family and friends. She was especially proud to be a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was always doing some sort of craft; painting, knitting, sewing, quilting and cooking were some of her favorites over the years. She also enjoyed playing cards, bingo and traveling. Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Lisa Dennington and her husband Brad Dennington, her son, James Arsenault and his wife Shawn Arsenault; her four grandchildren, Jordyn Pooler, Matthew Arsenault, Megan Arsenault and Miller Arsenault; her great-granddaughter, Ember Duest; as well as many beloved family members and friends. Lorraine was preceded by her husband of 51 years, David J. Arsenault; father Jerome Adams, mother Esther Adams; and sister Audrey Schoppee. She will be sadly missed by everyone who loved her. There will be a celebration of Lorraine’s life at her son’s home in Stetson with a date still to be determined. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to:Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation12902 Magnolia Dr.MBC-FOUNDTampa, FL 33612

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous