WATERVILLE – On May 1, 2020, Virginia Theresa (Karter) Poulin died at her home in Waterville after a lengthy period of illness. She was 87.Virginia was born May 27, 1932, at home, in a cold-water flat, at Head of Falls, Waterville. Virginia was the youngest child of Nora (Peters) and Boulus Karter. She was predeceased by her parents and all of her siblings: Carrie, Elias, Alice, Mary, Louise and Freda. Virginia was very proud of her Lebanese heritage. She recalled fondly what a great people her parents were, their honesty, generosity and hard work. By the time she was to graduate high school, the entire family had worked hard, pooled their resources and saved enough money to buy their own home, the immigrant dream fulfilled. This home would be the home that she would return to in her retirement, and the home that she died in.She was a proud graduate of Waterville High School Class of 1950, one of only two in her family to complete high school.As a young woman, she worked several jobs, but was primarily employed at Diamond Match in Oakland for most of the 1950’s. In 1958 she married David Poulin of Fairfield (son of Beatrice (Bearce) and Lawrence Poulin.) Together they had two children, Eric and Lauren. After their marriage, they lived in Saco for nearly 6 years, and then moved to California for several years. They returned to Maine, and divorced in the early 70’s after 14 years of marriage. Virginia moved on, regrouped and built a new life with her son and daughter. Although divorced, she remained in good relationship with the Poulin family for the remainder of her life.Over the years, she did whatever jobs necessary to provide for her children, however her true calling was childcare, often babysitting for others and leaving her indelible mark on every child she ever cared for.She had a unique ability to make you feel special, feel loved unconditionally, and feel important. If she liked you, you were in her brood for life. A perfect example is how she bonded with her daughter and son-in-law’s family, claiming Rick’s mother May, each of his siblings, their spouses and their children for her own; loving them, celebrating them, and having great pride in their successes and supporting them in their challenges. In return they made her feel very loved and special.Virginia maintained a lifelong friendship with her oldest friend from childhood, Marion White, as well as enjoying a wonderful friendship of over 40 years with her dear friend Laya Joseph.Virginia felt very blessed to be able to be in her home at the time of her death, and her family is grateful for the amaqing support that helped this to happen. Special thanks to the Hospice Team from Maine General. The entire crew was wonderful but, Jessica, Jill, and Bill, you three were a special blessing to all of us.She is survived locally by her son Eric Poulin and his partner Linda Fairburn, and her daughter Lauren and husband Rick Ross also of Waterville. Virginia is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who will miss their aunt Gin.Due to restrictions in place because of COVID 19, there is no service planned at this time. However, Virginia will receive a Mass of Christian Burial at a time when we can safely gather to honor her wishes and celebrate her life.You are invite to offer your condolences and share fond memories by visiting Virginia’s guestbook at www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com. A Service of Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home, 8 Elm St., Waterville, Maine 04901. 872-7676If you wish, in lieu of flowers, donations in Virginia’s memory can be offered to:St. Joseph Maronite Catholic Churchin Waterville or:St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous