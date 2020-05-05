A.J. Carrier, building maintenance assistant for the Town of Oakland and his co-workers Jeremy Buzzell and Mark McMahon, installed a 30-foot “Together We Shine” banner on April 29 above the town’s main intersection to honor its citizens for shining a light on kindness during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from Monica Charette of the ShineOnCass Foundation.

The banner is part of ShineOn signs that are being canvased throughout central Maine communities of greater Waterville, Winslow, Fairfield and Oakland to recognize, celebrate and thank local people for their self-sacrifices and heroic work now, and in the future.

The ShineOnCass Foundation, an Oakland-based nonprofit established to spread kindness and promote youth volunteerism, started placing the yard signs outside local police and fire stations, at hospitals and grocery stores to shine a light on the many people who are keeping citizens safe.

Additional signs were shared with dozens of other essential businesses such as banks, credit unions, convenience stores, post offices, gas stations, veterinarian and doctors’ offices, and others featured on the foundation’s Facebook page.

The foundation was created to honor the life and legacy of Cassidy Charette, an Oakland teen who died in a hayride accident in 2014.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: