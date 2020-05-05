Because of the current community circumstances, many Miller Fitness members are rallying together to support Miller Fitness and other small businesses in the Madison-Skowhegan-Newport community. A group of Miller Fitness members and Central Maine citizens are challenging members of each community to participate, according to a news release from Savanna Kandiko & Team.

The challenge is to see which community can raise the most funds in support of these local businesses. With closed doors, these businesses are hurting financially. The group wants to support the owners of small businesses, such as Curtis and Kianna Miller who own Miller Fitness in Skowhegan and Newport, just as they support their clients in fitness and lifestyle goals.

The group hopes that by conducting this bottle drive and collection, support can be given to the small businesses that are forced to stay closed during the Stay-At-Home order.

The bottle collection will be held Saturday, May 9, in Madison, Skowhegan and Newport. For those who would like to donate, donations can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the following drop off locations: Miller Fitness, 338 Madison Ave., in Skowhegan; Miller Fitness, 66 Main St., in Newport; and the Madison Jr. High School, 205 Main St., in Madison.

For those who would like to support local small businesses through this fundraiser but are unable to bring donations to one of these three locations, call Tobin Curtis at 399-8871.

