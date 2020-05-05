Ben Dudley’s April 25 op-ed about the New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC) project correctly uses horse racing as a metaphor (“Contracts to build Clean Energy Corridor reflect project’s promise“).
Horse racing uses pageantry and sports entertainment to disguise its profit motive that destroys thousands of horses each year. The NECEC uses questionable economic and climate change benefits in order to hide its underlying profit motive that will destroy the environment, natural resources, wildlife habitat, native brook trout habitat, scenic beauty and tourism economy of the western Maine mountains. The NECEC will irreparably harm what makes Maine special in order to supply hydropower from Quebec to Massachusetts.
Dudley is a political operative who is being paid a lot of money to promote the NECEC. Hydro-Quebec will earn $12.4 billion in profit from the NECEC, according to the Montreal Gazette. CMP/Avangrid/Iberdrola will realize $2 billion in profit from the NECEC.
John Nicholas
Winthrop
