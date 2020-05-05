I think we should all thank former Gov. Paul LePage for his foresight by setting up the rainy day fund that he did. Granted, at the time when some cuts were made some felt the impact. But I am sure many more will feel the help that the rainy day fund has helped during this crisis, as this is more a hurricane than a rainy day.
I think Gov. Janet Mills should call Paul LePage and personally thank him for his foresight. Hopefully she is using this fund in the way it was intended to be used and when this is over can go back to adding to this fund.
Brian C. Laura
Canaan
