Westbrook police are asking the public for help locating a missing 29-year-old woman who was last seen leaving her job in South Portland three days ago.
Kyndra Hopkins, of Westbrook, was last seen about 7 a.m. leaving the South Portland Hannaford near the Maine Mall.
She stands 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds and has either short brown or bleached blond hair and blue eyes. Hopkins might be driving a white Toyota Prius with license plate number 2697WK.
Anyone who has information about Hopkins or her whereabouts should call Westbrook police at 854-0644.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Heat lamp causes fire in Sidney that levels barn
-
Sports
Area umpires are feeling the sting of a cancelled spring sports season, too
-
Schools and Education
Kennebec Valley Community College in Fairfield to record graduation without studentsonline due to coronavirus pandemic
-
Local & State
Hallowell fundraiser raises more than $13,000 to city restaurant employees affected by coronavirus
-
Schools and Education
Gardiner teacher’s success built on relationships