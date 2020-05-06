Carrabec High School in North Anson has announced its top 10 seniors for the class of 2020, according to a news release from Ann Holzworth, administrative assistant at the high school. The students are listed alphabetically.

Cassidy Ayotte is the daughter of Tony and Stacey Ayotte, of North Anson.

She plans to continue in the work force.

Annika Carey, class valedictorian, is the daughter of Erik & Tanya Carey, of Embden.

She plans to attend Bowdoin College to major in mathematics.

Ashley Cates is the daughter of Adam and Jessie Cates, of Embden.

She plans to attend Husson University to major in biology.

Caitlin Crawford is the daughter of Bobbi-Sue and Travis Harrington, of New Portland, and Josh Crawford, of North Anson.

She plans to attend the University of Southern Maine to major in psychology.

Shay Cyrway is the son of Shawn and Jessica Cyrway, of Embden.

He plans to attend the University of Maine at Orono in the Mechanical Engineering Program.

Olivia Fortier is the daughter of Irene Bolduc, of Skowhegan, and Lee Fortier, of North Anson.

She plans to attend Husson University for the Pre-Law Program.

Madison Jaros is the daughter of Richard and Brenda Jaros, of Embden.

She plans to attend the University of Maine at Orono for Environmental Science.

Scott Mason, salutatorian is the son of Richard and Marie Mason, of Anson.

She plans to attend the University of Mount Olive in North Carolina to major in exercise science.

Mary-Jenna Oliver is the daughter of Derek and Michelle Oliver, of North Anson.

She plans to attend the University of Maine at Farmington to major in education.

Abby Richardson is the daughter of David and Sharon Richardson, of Anson.

She plans to attend St. Joseph’s College in the Nursing Program.

