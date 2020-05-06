Just because Paul LePage is going to run for office again, the press does not need to show us his photo every day.

Although I realize his antics will seem cute to those who adore him, I for one dread seeing his face in the paper every morning at breakfast.

Thank you, in advance, for refraining from overexposing him.

Mary J. Wilder Smith

Gardiner

