Maine Public’s Tiny Screen Concert series continues with a performance by singer Jennifer Porter, who will be on piano, accompanied by her husband, Dana Packard, on Cajón, from their home in Buxton.

The concert is scheduled at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, via Via Maine Public Zoom, pre-register at mainepublic.org

Porter is an award-winning musician, actor and screenwriter and has sung with several classical and jazz orchestras including the legendary Glenn Miller Orchestra. Her 2018 album “These Years” has received airplay all over the U.S. and in Europe.

