Lady Gaga’s highly anticipated album finally has a release date after the coronavirus crisis put it on ice last month.

On Wednesday, the “Stupid Love” singer announced that “Chromatica” will drop on May 29, more than a month after its original April 10 release date.

“The journey continues. You can officially join me on #Chromatica on May 29,” Gaga posted on Instagram, followed by a crossed-swords and heart emojis.

The superstar’s 16-track, sixth studio album — executive produced by Gaga and BloodPop — will feature collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John and Blackpink and will be released by Interscope Records.

The first single from the album, “Stupid Love,” came out in February and debuted at No. 1 on iTunes in 58 countries. It has since amassed 300 million streams worldwide and marks Gaga’s 16th Billboard Top 10 hit.

In March, the “A Star Is Born” actress announced on social media that she was pushing back the release of “Chromatica,” joining a list of other high-profile album postponements.

She also revealed that she’d been planning a surprise Coachella performance this year before coronavirus concerns postponed the festival from April to early October. Gaga had last performed at Coachella in 2017, filling in as a headliner after a pregnant Beyonce dropped out.

