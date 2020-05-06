The Live From Home concert series will feature Craig Stutsman at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9, via Facebook (facebook.com/Chocolate-Church-Arts-Center-212223856285/).

In the midst of postponed shows at their theater, The Chocolate Church Arts Center will present Live from Home, a series of concerts performed by regional musicians at home that can be streamed online by audience members.

Tickets are not necessary, however audience members will be encouraged to donate to help the organization recover lost revenue due to postponed shows, and to support the performers, many of whom are also facing canceled shows and loss of income.

