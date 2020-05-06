The Live From Home concert series will feature Lindsay Mower at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 7, on the Chocolate Church Arts Center facebook page.

The arts center has been presenting Live from Home, a series of concerts performed by regional musicians at home that can be streamed online by audience

members.

Tickets are not necessary, however audience members are encouraged to donate to help the organization recover lost revenue due to postponed shows, and to support the performers, many of

whom are also facing canceled shows and loss of income.

For more information, contact Carina A. Wishman, Office and Gallery Coordinator, Chocolate Church Arts Center, at 442-8455.

