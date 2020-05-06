Nearly $2.5 million in federal aid has been awarded to 19 Maine housing authorities to help them prevent, prepare and respond to COVID-19 outbreaks in public housing.

The funding was allocated through the supplemental appropriations bill as part of the Phase 3 coronavirus emergency response package, according to U.S. Sen. Susan Collins’ office.

The largest recipient of funds is the Portland Housing Authority, which received $737,368. Other major recipients include the Bangor Housing Authority ($437,364), Lewiston Housing Authority ($219,538), Brewer Housing Authority ($121,346), Presque Isle Housing Authority ($116,767), South Portland Housing Authority ($109,169) and Van Buren Housing Authority ($100,437).

