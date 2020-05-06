AUGUSTA – Allen Davis lived his life much as his favorite musician, Bob Dylan, recommended in the song “Forever Young.” His “heart was always joyful” and his “wishes all came true” in the life he shared with his family. The deep love Allen and his wife Patricia shared for over forty years created a home full of love and laughter that we will always cherish. Allen passed away on May 3, 2020, in Augusta, Maine, due to COVID-19, leaving his family and friends too soon. We extend our deepest gratitude for the care provided to Allen by the nurses, doctors, technicians, and therapists at both Maine General in Augusta and the Maine Transplant Program in Portland. Your selfless care and compassion are appreciated more than we can ever express. Allen himself lived his life generously, caring selflessly for his mother-in-law, Alfreda McIntyre, as she struggled with dementia, and visiting her daily in the nursing home. This care extended beyond his family to anyone to whom he might offer some comfort or words of encouragement. He did anything he could to support those in need, from chaperoning his children’s school trips to volunteering his time at Grey Birch. Allen was a member of Temple Beth El in Augusta, where he received the Recognition Award for his integrity, selflessness, and dedicated service. He proudly let everyone know that he was the only local Jewish man to serve as both Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny at Walmart. Allen’s big smile and seemingly limitless supply of jokes kept the people around him laughing. His humble, nonjudgmental warmth, and gregarious nature made everyone, from children to strangers, feel included and connected to one another. Allen’s life was guided by a sense of gratitude and wonder for the world and for those who had helped him, especially the anonymous kidney donor whose generous gift prolonged his time with us. Allen was a philosophical man who always found the good in every situation and sought opportunities to learn. He frequently reflected on the meaning of the universe and the most important lesson he shared was that we are all connected. With this belief in mind, he never shied away from telling his children that he loved them, that they are wonderful and powerful, and that everyone has the ability and responsibility to share what they can with one another, whether that be a joke, one’s time, or resources. As the child of Holocaust survivors, Allen understood that life is precious and made sure that his entire family, both immediate and extended, knew how much he loved and valued them. As we mourn his loss, we know that he would want us to remember the advice of Bill and Ted to “be excellent to each other.” Allen was born October 24, 1947, in Revere, Massachusetts, to Goldie Schreter and Abraham Davidovitz. Allen is survived by his lovely wife, Patricia; daughter, Sara Davis (41) and wife Helene Coccagna of Baltimore, Md.; daughter, Courtney Davis (38) and partner Mike Ruck of Washington, D.C.; and son, Alex Davis (35) and wife Erica Meade of Berkeley, Calif. He was the beloved brother of Joel D. Davis (deceased) and his wife Sarah Shed, nephew Elias, partner Rayna McGinnis and grandniece Athena; nephew Aaron Davis; and niece Hannah Davis. He is also mourned by his cousin, Lanchu Muller in Israel, and sister-in-law Kay Censullo and family, and brother-in-law Patrick Mattin and family, all of Massachusetts.A celebration of Allen’s life will be scheduled for a future date when it is possible for people to gather safely.Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta where condolences to the family nay be shared on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comDonations in Allen’s memory can be made toTemple Beth El online at: www.bethelaugusta.org/donate or via mail at:3 Woodlawn StreetAugusta ME 04332or the Maine Transplant Program online at: www.fundraising.mmc.org/special-project-donate-now (please select “Kidney Patient Assistance Fund”) or via mail at: 19 West StreetPortland, ME 04102

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous