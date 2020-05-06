NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. – Marjorie R. (Gagne) Cacioppo, 87, of North Smithfield, R.I., died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at St. Antoine Residence. She was the wife of Dr. Dino T. Cacioppo, MD. Born in Waterville, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Placid and Georgianna (Trahan) Gagne. Mrs. Cacioppo owned and operated Lyal Nickals flower and gift shop in, San Leandro, Calif. She served on the Board of Directors for Bank of Hayward and Drs. Hospital, also in, San Leandro. Her love of family holidays was evident in the magical Christmas celebrations she created for her grandchildren. She and Dino spent summers at their home in Maine where grandchildren and great-grandchildren came to enjoy the lake and were joined by family and friends from near and far. In addition to Dino, she leaves their daughters, Dina (Paul) Dutremble of North Smithfield, R.I., Debra (Michael) Delaney of Castro Valley, Calif., Cheryl (Gary) Prather of Uniontown, Ohio, Vicki Stone of Escondido, Calif., and Lori (Richard) Lute of Taylor, Texas; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her brother, Alfred (Annette) Gagne and four sisters, Carmeline (Cyrile) Talbot, Jeannette (Bernard) DesVeaux, Anita (Daniel) Farrell, and Juliette (Gerald) Veilleux.The family is profoundly grateful that Marge had the most amazing caregivers: Renda, who gave her (and us) loving care and unwavering support and all of the staff at St. Antoine Residence who provided dedication, kindness and compassion.Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, RI., with a family service to be held at a later date. www.holtfuneralhome.comIn lieu of flowers,memorial contributions may be made to:St. Antoine ResidenceSCU Activities10 Rhodes Ave.North Smithfield, RI 02896-6999

