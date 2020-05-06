Samuel James will perform online at 8 p.m. Friday, May 8, at portlandhouseofmusic.com.

The Portland House of Music Locked Down with [P]Home streaming series continues with an evening of roots and blues tunes from the Portland musician.

James has released six full-length albums and has performed all over the U.S. and Europe, as well as in Canada, Russia and Turkey. His songwriting and musicianship are both first-rate.

For more information about the musician, visit therealsamueljames.com.

