Samuel James will perform online at 8 p.m. Friday, May 8, at portlandhouseofmusic.com.
The Portland House of Music Locked Down with [P]Home streaming series continues with an evening of roots and blues tunes from the Portland musician.
James has released six full-length albums and has performed all over the U.S. and Europe, as well as in Canada, Russia and Turkey. His songwriting and musicianship are both first-rate.
For more information about the musician, visit therealsamueljames.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Editorials
Our View: Unfortunately, vaccine may be best chance to cut virus short
-
Columnists
George Smith: Books to quarantine by
-
Things to Do
Jennifer Porter, Dana Packard plan May 12 performance
-
Letters to the Editor
Don’t need to see LePage every day
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon