The Skowhegan AmeriCorps Outdoor Recreation Program offers the following virtual and on-your-own activities, according to a news release from the program staff.

• The Skowhegan Scavenger Hunt has been extended to Friday, May 15. Participants can explore Skowhegan’s cultural, historical and recreational offerings with this scavenger hunt. Return it with at least seven correct answers to be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card to a locally owned business of your choice. Return your card to the folder on the door of the Main Street Skowhegan office; mail it to 48 Court St., Skowhegan, ME 04976; email a picture of it to [email protected] or post it to the SAORP Facebook page @SkowheganAmeriCorps. To download a form, visit mainstreetskowhegan.org.

• Animal Pen Pals — exchange letters with one (or more) of their eight animal pals. SAORP has teamed up with some of its local wildlife so that you may start a letter exchange. Animal pen pals include Rita River Otter, Buzz Bumble Bee, Bomba Black Bear, Woody Wood Frog, Gaia Grouse, Manny Moose and Bobby Brook Trout. Pick any one (or more) to write a letter to. Send your letter in the mail to Main Street (48 Court St., Skowhegan, ME 04976) or take a photo of the letter and email it to [email protected]. Be sure to include a return address. One of the outdoor recreation coaches will deliver the mail to your chosen animal so they can reply as soon as possible. Here are some things you may like to ask our friends:

• What do you like to eat?

• Where do you live?

• What do you like to do?

• How can we be friends?

Note: Sending a letter in gives SAORP permission to post the letter to its social media pages, without address. Make notation if you would not like your letter posted by including a note with your letter.

• Over the Water Filter — Zoom chats about the great outdoors are held at 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.

• Netflix and Quarantine — outdoor-themed watch parties begin at 8 p.m. every Wednesday.

For more information, call Skowhegan AmeriCorps Outdoor Recreation Program at 612-2571 or visit mainstreetskowhegan.org/calendar.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: