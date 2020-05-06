Portland Conservatory of Music’s Noonday Concert series continues on Thursdays through May 20with a virtual performance from saxophonist and pianist Titus Abbott who will be accompanied by Jim Lyden on standup bass.

Titus, originally from Canada, has been teaching sax and clarinet for more than 25 years, and since arriving in Maine in 2002, has led several groups and collaborations.

Portland-born Lyden has been at it for more than 45 years, taking on the genres of blues, rock, funk and jazz, and plays with Portland Jazz Orchestra, The East Enders, River City Jazz and several other local acts.

The concerts are free, although a $5 donation is suggested.

To see the concert, or for more information, visit portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

