University of Maine Cooperative Extension in Orono offers information to help find, grow, use, preserve, and store in-season fruits and vegetables in Maine, according to a news release from Kathy Savoie with the extension.

Seasonal favorites for May include:

• #4198 Facts on Fiddleheads;

• #4060 Facts on Edible Wild Greens in Maine; and

• #4266 Fruits for Health: Rhubarb.

Preserving rhubarb by freezing is demonstrated in an easy-to-follow video. UMaine Extension educator Kathy Savoie cautions that information on canning and preparing food should be up to date and research-based. Fiddleheads in particular require exact cooking methods — boiling for at least 15 minutes or steaming for 10-12 minutes. Recommendations on canning methods and equipment are best reviewed annually.

Updated information, and bulletins to download or order, are available at extension.umaine.edu, by calling 581-3188, or 800-287-0274 (in Maine), or email [email protected].

