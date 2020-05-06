Healthy Living for ME is now offering free Virtual Tai Chi for Health and Balance and Better Health Now programs that participants can join in from home, according to a news release from Stephane Hanner, community engagement officer with Spectrum Generations.
Virtual Tai Chi for Health and Balance transforms the popular Tai Chi program to a virtual environment. This 16-session class can help quiet the mind with slow methodical movements that have been proven to improve balance and lessen the pain associated with arthritis.
Better Health Now is a six-week interactive program that can be completed from the comfort of participant’s home and includes weekly support calls with a certified facilitator. Participants learn techniques for action planning, problem solving, decision making, and more.
For more information or to register, visit healthylivingforme.org, email [email protected] or call 800-620-6036.
Healthy Living for ME is a statewide network of evidence-based programs that empower adults to address and better manage their health issues.
